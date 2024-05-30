Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Velan Hotels reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Juniper Hotels IPO ends with decent subscription

Juniper Hotels gains on debut

Barometers trim gains, media shares in demand

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Eureka Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story