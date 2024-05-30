Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 72.80% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services declined 92.59% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.80% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.19% to Rs 15.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.322.50 73 15.218.99 69 OPM %17.3650.40 -15.9153.17 - PBDT0.491.21 -60 1.674.52 -63 PBT0.291.02 -72 0.963.98 -76 NP0.121.62 -93 0.624.58 -86

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

