Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit declines 92.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.80% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services declined 92.59% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.80% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.46% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.19% to Rs 15.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.322.5015.218.9917.3650.4015.9153.170.491.211.674.520.291.020.963.980.121.620.624.58

