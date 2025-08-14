Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.423.053.725.250.090.160.090.160.070.12

