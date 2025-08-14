Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit rises 105.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.56% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex rose 105.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.56% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.887.138.202.810.410.200.410.200.410.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News