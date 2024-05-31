Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 73.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.55% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 73.61% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.55% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.62% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.76% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2.011.424.322.04-8.9672.5435.1965.690.191.101.931.420.191.091.921.410.190.721.391.01

