Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 73.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit declines 73.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.55% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Vantage Knowledge Academy declined 73.61% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.55% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.62% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.76% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.011.42 42 4.322.04 112 OPM %-8.9672.54 -35.1965.69 - PBDT0.191.10 -83 1.931.42 36 PBT0.191.09 -83 1.921.41 36 NP0.190.72 -74 1.391.01 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vantage Knowledge Academy standalone net profit rises 1060.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Knowledge Marine bags LoA from IWAI worth Rs 98 cr

Movate wins nasscom Digital Skills Award 2023

Knowledge Marine ends higher after bagging LoA for $40 mn contract in Myanmar

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit rises 65.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 9866.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rainbow Foundations reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UFM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story