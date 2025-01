Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 29.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 81.78 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 29.11% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 81.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.81.7861.890.997.875.507.804.796.343.975.60

