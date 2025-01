Avantel consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 70.68 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 23.04% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 70.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.70.6859.3345.3541.1931.5423.9328.4922.0920.0816.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News