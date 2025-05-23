Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit rises 172.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3042.86% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings rose 172.60% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3042.86% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.56% to Rs 258.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.82% to Rs 22.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

