Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 847.76% to Rs 6.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.700.50 40 2.412.17 11 OPM %7.1422.00 -327.3932.72 - PBDT0.060.11 -45 7.890.69 1043 PBT-0.160.07 PL 7.110.51 1294 NP0.040.02 100 6.350.67 848

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arfin India standalone net profit declines 75.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story