Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 847.76% to Rs 6.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.700.502.412.177.1422.00327.3932.720.060.117.890.69-0.160.077.110.510.040.026.350.67

