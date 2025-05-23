JTEKT India standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 649.19 crore

Net profit of JTEKT India declined 28.13% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 649.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 632.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.57% to Rs 75.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 2399.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2245.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

