TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 190.36 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 11.60% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 190.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.95% to Rs 81.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 801.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 752.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales190.36181.06 5 801.49752.79 6 OPM %6.306.85 -4.344.96 - PBDT29.7927.54 8 102.7597.18 6 PBT27.6224.22 14 94.4284.12 12 NP16.1518.27 -12 81.6662.84 30

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

