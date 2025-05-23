TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 190.36 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 11.60% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 190.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.95% to Rs 81.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 801.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 752.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

190.36181.06801.49752.796.306.854.344.9629.7927.54102.7597.1827.6224.2294.4284.1216.1518.2781.6662.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News