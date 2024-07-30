Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 26.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 28.25% to Rs 7196.86 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 26.04% to Rs 1252.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 993.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 7196.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5611.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7196.865611.40 28 OPM %27.6626.92 -PBDT1905.551483.01 28 PBT1663.071311.09 27 NP1252.60993.81 26

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

