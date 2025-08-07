Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24404.45. The Sensex is at 79958.55, down 0.73%.Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 8.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55230.8, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 497.7, down 0.76% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd tumbled 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SKF India slumps as Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 118 cr

Sensex, Nifty under pressure as Trump unleashes 50% tariffs on India

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO of API Holdings

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares tumble for 3rd day

PVR Inox gains as Q1 losses narrow

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story