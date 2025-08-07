Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24404.45. The Sensex is at 79958.55, down 0.73%.Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 8.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55230.8, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.19 lakh shares in last one month.