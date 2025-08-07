PVR Inox gains as Q1 losses narrow

PVR Inox rose 2.40% to Rs 1,060.20 after the company posted a sharp reduction in losses for the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

The cinema exhibitor reported a net loss after minority interest of Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a significantly wider loss of Rs 178.70 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales rose 23.38% year-on-year to Rs 1,469.10 crore, up from Rs 1,190.70 crore in Q1 FY25.

Despite reporting a loss before tax (PBT) of Rs 70.30 crore, this marks a substantial improvement over the Rs 238.10 crore loss in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA jumped 53.35% year-on-year to Rs 429.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the expense side, total expenditure rose 14.13% to Rs 1,071.90 crore. Depreciation costs remained steady at Rs 308.50 crore, while interest expenses eased by 6.22% to Rs 191.40 crore. Operating metrics also painted a positive picture. Patron visits rose 12% YoY to 34 million, while the Average Ticket Price (ATP) increased 8% YoY to Rs 254. The company recorded its highest-ever F&B spend per head at Rs 148, up 10% YoY, and also achieved its highest Q1 ad revenue post-pandemic, at Rs 109.6 crore, marking a 17% YoY growth. Meanwhile, net debt stood at Rs 891.5 crore, a 38% reduction since the merger.

As of now, PVR Inox operates 353 cinemas with 1,745 screens across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka. Looking ahead, the company expects the remainder of FY26 to benefit from a well-paced and diverse film release calendar. Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR Inox, said, "FY26 has begun on a positive note, with Q1 delivering healthy growth across key operating and financial metrics. The momentum has been supported by a well-performing and steady content slate, giving us confidence in the year ahead. With a robust pipeline of films across Hindi, Hollywood, and Regional cinema, we expect FY26 to be a strong year for the exhibition business. Our focus remains on delighting audiences through innovative initiatives, sustaining cost discipline, and continuing to build long-term value for all our stakeholders."