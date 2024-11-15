Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit rises 241.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 91.65% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Hampton Sky Realty rose 241.03% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 91.65% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.1661.79 -92 OPM %110.663.74 -PBDT5.202.24 132 PBT4.942.07 139 NP1.330.39 241

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

