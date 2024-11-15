Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit rises 241.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 91.65% to Rs 5.16 crore

Net profit of Hampton Sky Realty rose 241.03% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 91.65% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.1661.79110.663.745.202.244.942.071.330.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News