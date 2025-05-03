Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunteck Realty registers PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 33.5%

Sunteck Realty registers PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 33.5%

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sunteck Realty has reported 50% fall in net profit to Rs 50 crore as revenue declined by 52% to Rs 206 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA declined by 55% to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 153 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was 33.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 35.8% in Q4 FY24.

The companys quarterly pre-sales for the fourth quarter were Rs 870 crore, up 28% YoY.

Collections in Q4 FY25 improved to Rs 310 crore from Rs 296 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Sunteck Realty has recorded a net profit of Rs 150 crore (up 112% YoY) and revenue of Rs 853 crore (up 51% YoY).

Net debt to equity ratio as on 31 March 2025 stood at zero, with net cash surplus of nearly Rs 125 crore.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real estate developers. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

The scrip had fallen 2.11% to end at Rs 392.50 on the BSE today.

First Published: May 03 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

