Axis Finance standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 1079.35 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance declined 2.37% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1079.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.25% to Rs 652.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.56% to Rs 4075.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3145.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1079.35895.62 21 4075.903145.88 30 OPM %78.9582.92 -81.6184.03 - PBDT217.53212.70 2 897.48814.94 10 PBT212.75207.26 3 877.19794.55 10 NP158.68162.54 -2 652.47597.20 9

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

