Axis Finance standalone net profit declines 2.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 1079.35 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance declined 2.37% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1079.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.25% to Rs 652.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 597.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.56% to Rs 4075.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3145.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

