Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 50.11% to Rs 6.68 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.11% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 18.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.684.45 50 18.8916.43 15 OPM %12.137.87 -11.549.37 - PBDT0.620.10 520 1.390.85 64 PBT0.29-0.26 LP -0.01-0.45 98 NP0.19-0.20 LP -0.11-0.39 72

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

