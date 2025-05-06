Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net profit of Rs 143.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 586.92 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 143.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 586.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 120.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 59.63% to Rs 2259.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1415.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales586.92554.80 6 2259.301415.31 60 OPM %5.342.74 -4.192.18 - PBDT20.240.71 2751 15.297.47 105 PBT-28.96-38.40 25 -157.82-95.77 -65 NP143.55-47.34 LP -10.65-120.13 91

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

