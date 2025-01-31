Camlin Fine Sciences allots 2.04 cr equity shares under rights issue

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 2,04,25,805 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 110 per equity share (including premium of Rs 109 per equity share) to eligible equity shareholders pursuant to the rights issue.

Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 16,74,95,207 to Rs 18,79,21,012 by addition of 2,04,25,805 equity shares.

