Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 14.01% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.2937.0822.0721.529.939.308.607.876.435.64

