UPL has received revision in credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings as under:

Issuer Credit Rating - BB (revised from BB+)

Senior Unsecured Notes - BB (revised from BB+)

Subordinated Securities - B+ (revised from BB-)

S&P has revised their rating outlook from 'Stable' to 'Negative'.

