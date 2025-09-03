Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 439.7, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% slide in NIFTY and a 4.94% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 439.7, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 441.2, up 1.88% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% slide in NIFTY and a 4.94% slide in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 11.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.