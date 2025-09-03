Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.51, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.5% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 245.51, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 0.63% in last one month.