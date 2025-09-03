Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 505, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56806.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 505.2, up 0.89% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 17.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 10.53% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.