JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1074.9, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.2% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1074.9, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. JSW Steel Ltd has risen around 1.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1077.5, up 2.86% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 15.2% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.