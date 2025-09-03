Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1017.25, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

