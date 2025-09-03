Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1017.25, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% drop in NIFTY and a 4.94% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The volume in the stock stood at 28.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.11 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1020.55, up 4.02% on the day.