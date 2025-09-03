Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 3.83%, up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.81, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.81, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.7, up 3.83% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Metal index.