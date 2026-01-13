Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 634.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.26% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% jump in NIFTY and a 37.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 634.1, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25685. The Sensex is at 83470.88, down 0.49%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 15.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11315.75, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.65, up 0.48% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 47.26% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% jump in NIFTY and a 37.2% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 26.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

