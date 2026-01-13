Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 3.01%, up for third straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 242.8, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.75% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 2.43% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34473.55, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.44 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 242.52, up 2.56% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 6.75% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 2.43% gain in the Nifty Energy index.