National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1.5%, Gains for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11315.75, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 128.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.08 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 354.55, up 0.85% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 78.09% in last one year as compared to a 10.83% gain in NIFTY and a 37.2% gain in the Nifty Metal index.