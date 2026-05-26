Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 345.65, up 3.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 44.84% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 345.65, up 3.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 24.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13345.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 287.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 457.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 346.35, up 4.17% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 106.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% drop in NIFTY and a 44.84% drop in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 71.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.