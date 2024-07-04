Vedanta records alumium production of 5.96 lakh tonnes in Q1

The diversified minerals company informed that its total aluminum production rose 3% to 5,96,000 tonnes in Q1 FY25, on account of better operational performance.

The alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery was at 5,39,000 tonnes, up 36% YoY, driven by new capacity, and 11% QoQ. The metal production was flat QoQ, said the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zinc India's mined metal production in the first quarter stood at 2,63,000 tonnes, up 2% YoY with improved mined metal grades. In line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year in first quarter, it was lower by 12% QoQ.

Refined metal production was at 2,62,000 tonnes, up 1% YoY and down 4% QoQ due to plant availability & pyro operations on lead mode for later part of 1QFY25. Refined zinc production came in at 2,11,000 tonnes, up 1% YoY and down 4% QoQ.

Saleable silver production at 167 tonnes, down 7% YoY and 12% QoQ in line with lead metal production and WIP built up (in normal course) as Zinc India moved to pyro operations on lead mode from Jun 24. This WIP would be liquidated in a subsequent period, the firm stated.

The mined metal of Zinc International slipped 45% YoY to 3,80,000 tonnes in Q1 FY25.

More From This Section

In Oil & Gas, the companys average daily gross operated production declined 17% YoY to 112.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd).

Saleable iron ore production in Karnataka stood at 1.2 million tonnes, down 4% YoY and 33% QoQ due to temporary suspension of mine production during the month of May 2024.

Pig Iron production fell 4% YoY at 2,05,000 tonnes due to the shutdown of furnace during the end of Q1 FY25 and up 4% QoQ, driven by improved process system.

In Power segment, overall power sales were up 13% YoY and 20% QoQ at 4,791 million units. Wind power generation was at 108 million units, up 78% QoQ and down 11% YoY, depending upon wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the worlds leading natural resources companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, nickel, aluminium, power & glass substrate and foraying into semiconductors and display glass.

On consolidated basis, the diversified metal company reported 27.22% decline in net profit to Rs 1,369 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,881 crore in Q4 FY23. The miner reported revenue of Rs 34,937 crore in March 2024 quarter, registering a de-growth of 6.15% YoY.

Shares of Vedanta rose 0.12% to Rs 464.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News