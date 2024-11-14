Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 47.82 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 38.98% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 47.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.8245.4312.3011.296.375.564.713.803.532.54

