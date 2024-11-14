Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 47.82 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 38.98% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 47.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.8245.43 5 OPM %12.3011.29 -PBDT6.375.56 15 PBT4.713.80 24 NP3.532.54 39

