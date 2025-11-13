Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 45.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.64% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 45.53% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.64% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.20.9820.0514.8210.173.341.972.931.581.791.23

