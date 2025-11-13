Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 16.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 19.68 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 16.39% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 19.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.6813.818.138.621.961.241.901.221.421.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News