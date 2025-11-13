Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 38.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 321.40 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 38.65% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 321.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 276.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.321.40276.0633.5329.45110.4990.6146.2747.8621.3034.72

