Vegetable oil import down 16% on year in March

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has released import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for March 2025. Imports during the month totalled 998,344 tons, compared to 1,182,152 tons in March 2024, reflecting a 16% decline compared to same month of last year. This includes 970,602 tons of edible oils and 27,742 tons of non-edible oils. In first five months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024 March 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 5,806,142 tons, marginally down by 0.4% from 5,830,115 tons in the same period last year.

