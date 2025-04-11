RVNL rises after emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 143-cr project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.97% to Rs 343.60 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs 143.37 crore Southern Railway project to upgrade the electric traction system in the Salem division from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV.

The contract includes the upgradation of the electric traction system from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV for the Salem Junction (SA)Podanur Junction (PTJ) and Irugur (IGU)Coimbatore Junction (CBE)Podanur Junction (PTJ) sections in the Salem division of Southern Railway. The enhancement aims to meet the 3,000 MT freight loading target.

The total project cost is Rs 143.37 crore, with an expected completion timeline of 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

