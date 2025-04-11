Choice Consultancy Services secures MSEDCL's 45 MW solar plant project MSEDCL

Choice Consultancy Services (CCSPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Choice International, has secured a mandate the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the development of a 45 MW (AC) solar plant.

The project is awarded under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 (MSKVY 2.0), launched as part of Component C of the PM-KUSUM scheme to facilitate feeder-level solarisation across Maharashtra.

In this project, Choice will act as the strategic consulting partner, leading the end-to-end advisory for project structuring, compliance management, and supervision across 18 substations in Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News