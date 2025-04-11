ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.25% on the day, quoting at 22902.15. The Sensex is at 75377.11, up 2.07%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 6.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50240.15, up 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.85, up 1.53% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News