Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1322.75, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.25% on the day, quoting at 22902.15. The Sensex is at 75377.11, up 2.07%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 6.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50240.15, up 1.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.85, up 1.53% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 19.77% in last one year as compared to a 1.7% gain in NIFTY and a 5.46% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; European mkt advance

Ola Electric launches its much awaited Roadster X motorcycle

Net inflows into equity mutual funds tumble 14% on month

IDFC First Bank allots 2.80 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector rises to 75.4% in Q3FY25 from 74.2% in previous quarter

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story