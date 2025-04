Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for Upgradation work of electric traction system from 1x25 kv to 2x25 kv traction system for Salem Jn. (SA)-Podanur Jn. (PTJ) & Irugur (IGU)-Coimbatore Jn. (CBE) Podanur Jn. (PTJ) section of Salem division of Southern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target. The cost of work is Rs 143.37 crore.

