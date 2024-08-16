Veljan Denison consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 14.17% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.36.9032.0422.5727.688.979.307.557.985.095.93

