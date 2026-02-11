Veljan Denison consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 36.92 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 22.87% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.9240.0022.8624.889.0610.497.438.995.066.56

