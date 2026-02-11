Veljan Denison consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 36.92 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison declined 22.87% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.9240.00 -8 OPM %22.8624.88 -PBDT9.0610.49 -14 PBT7.438.99 -17 NP5.066.56 -23
