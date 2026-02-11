Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 36.92 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 22.87% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.9240.00 -8 OPM %22.8624.88 -PBDT9.0610.49 -14 PBT7.438.99 -17 NP5.066.56 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 10.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit declines 29.20% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story