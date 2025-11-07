Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 38.63 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 9.92% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.6337.3425.9424.5310.679.719.068.236.656.05

