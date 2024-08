At meeting held on 07 August 2024

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 07 August 2024 has approved investment of Rs 62.69 crore in Sunroof project. The company plans to enter into sunroof product segment with proposed capacity of 80,784 per annum to be added in FY2026-27.

