Affle India consolidated net profit rises 30.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 601.67 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 30.46% to Rs 100.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 601.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 498.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.601.67498.7121.8419.39149.50101.85123.7483.38100.2276.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News