Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Ventura Textiles reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.060.02-66.67-6200.00-0.1013.89-0.1013.83-0.1013.53

