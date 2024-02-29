Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes spurts on expansion plan

Venus Pipes spurts on expansion plan

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Venus Pipes & Tubes surged 5.05% to Rs 1826.95 on expansion into fittings business and a planned capex of Rs 175 crore for seamless & welded pipes & tubes.

Venus Pipes & Tubes is venturing into the fittings business, aiming to provide complete PFF (piping, fittings & flanges) solutions across industries. The company's focus includes a diverse product range, material expertise, customization services, and strict quality control. This move, backed by strong relationships and a history of delivering quality products, sets the stage for expedited approvals.

Additionally, the company is expanding its capacity in the value-added welded tubes segment, introducing specialized stainless and titanium welded tubes designed for exceptional strength, precision, and corrosion resistance. This strategic diversification aims to position the company as an industry pioneer, opening new avenues for revenue growth and profitability, especially in sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, nuclear, and power.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The expansion comprises two phases: the first involves a capacity expansion for value-added fittings & welded tubes, with a projected completion by March 2025, costing Rs 115 crore. The second phase, aimed at establishing value-added fittings, welded/seamless pipes/tubes, is set to be completed by December 2025, costing Rs 60 crore. Funding for the expansion will consist of 40% in warrants issued to promoters & others, and 60% in term loans from banks & internal accruals, with anticipated high teens margins and non-dilutive return ratios.

Arun Kothari, MD of Venus Pipes & Tubes, highlighted that these endeavors complement the existing pipes business and enable the provision of complete PFF solutions to customers across various industries. Further, he emphasized that the expansion of their product portfolio and the introduction of specialized stainless and titanium welded tubes will enhance their competitive edge and profitability, thus enabling diversification into sectors like food processing, pharmaceuticals, nuclear, and power. He mentioned that these strategic initiatives are expected to improve ROCE, enhance profitability, and drive sustainable growth, confirming his confidence in the positive outcomes that will solidify the company's position as an industry leader.

Venus Pipes & Tubes manufactures and exports stainless-steel pipes and tubes, offering seamless and welded products in five categories. Their market extends to over 20 countries, including Brazil, the UK, Israel, and various European Union nations.

Venus Pipes & Tubes' net profit rose 106.38% to Rs 23.28 crore on 52.18% increase in net sales to Rs 207.13 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes plans investment of Rs 175 cr for capacity expansion

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

Indian Hume Pipe receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 495 cr

Benchmarks under pressure; metal shares slip; VIX climbs 6.37%

PB Fintech's subsidiary gets approval from IRDAI to act as 'composite insurance broker'

Shriram Finance, UPL in focus after Nifty 50 rejig

Dollar Index Losing Traction Below 104 Mark Ahead Of US PCE Data

Coal India, BHEL to form JVC to setting up coal-to-ammonium nitrate plant

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 9.19 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story