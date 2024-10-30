Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 74.18 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 15.95% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.1870.0115.9714.9310.609.678.267.106.475.58

