Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 15.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 74.18 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 15.95% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 74.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.1870.01 6 OPM %15.9714.93 -PBDT10.609.67 10 PBT8.267.10 16 NP6.475.58 16
